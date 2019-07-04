NAB distriutes over Rs 200 million cheques among 4,740 effectees of housing societies

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday distributed cheques worth over Rs 200 billion among 4,740 effectees of various housing societies recovered by NAB Rawalpindi

The Chairman said NAB has no relations with any political party, group or individual but has firm affiliation with the state. NAB officers were diligently performing their duties. Policy of NAB was to observe zero tolerance against the corrupt elements, said a news release.

He said NAB has the evidence of money laundering of billion of rupee and would present the same before the relevant court at appropriate time.

He urged politicians to avoid wasting their time in propaganda against NAB and consume energies in defending their case.

NAB has no business of punishing anyone, but relevant courts have the authority to do so. A total of 1,210 cases worth Rs 900 billion were still in various accountability courts. He lauded the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the leadership of Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi.

DG, NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said bureau was taking action against the corrupt without any discrimination. They do not care about the status of the corrupt. The Rawalpindi bureau has received 11,000 complaints this year. NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 1 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. This showed people's confidence over the anti corruption watchdog.