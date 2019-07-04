UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Distriutes Over Rs 200 Million Cheques Among 4,740 Effectees Of Housing Societies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:18 PM

NAB distriutes over Rs 200 million cheques among 4,740 effectees of housing societies

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday distributed cheques worth over Rs 200 billion among 4,740 effectees of various housing societies recovered by NAB Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday distributed cheques worth over Rs 200 billion among 4,740 effectees of various housing societies recovered by NAB Rawalpindi. Speaking at a cheque distribution ceremony at NAB headquarters as chief guest, he said NAB has so far recovered record Rs 326 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

The Chairman said NAB has no relations with any political party, group or individual but has firm affiliation with the state. NAB officers were diligently performing their duties. Policy of NAB was to observe zero tolerance against the corrupt elements, said a news release.

He said NAB has the evidence of money laundering of billion of rupee and would present the same before the relevant court at appropriate time.

He urged politicians to avoid wasting their time in propaganda against NAB and consume energies in defending their case.

NAB has no business of punishing anyone, but relevant courts have the authority to do so. A total of 1,210 cases worth Rs 900 billion were still in various accountability courts. He lauded the performance of NAB Rawalpindi under the leadership of Director General Irfan Naeem Mangi.

DG, NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said bureau was taking action against the corrupt without any discrimination. They do not care about the status of the corrupt. The Rawalpindi bureau has received 11,000 complaints this year. NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs 1 billion from corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer. This showed people's confidence over the anti corruption watchdog.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Business Rawalpindi Same Money From Billion Court Justice Javed Iqbal Housing

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

1 hour ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 787 victims

1 minute ago

Pak players make it to squash semis

1 minute ago

'Plan to be chalked out to deal with polysthene ba ..

1 minute ago

Nearly half of global wages received by top 10%: ..

2 minutes ago

Special fund on cards to address Balochistan's wat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.