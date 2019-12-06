NAB does not contact relatives of accused: Fake person is doing so: spokesman

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has been informed that a person namely Rizwan is posing himself as chairman's private secretary and issuing instructions to different accused persons of NAB and deponents on telephone, which is far from reality and also such instructions could not be passed on telephone

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has been informed that a person namely Rizwan is posing himself as chairman's private secretary and issuing instructions to different accused persons of NAB and deponents on telephone, which is far from reality and also such instructions could not be passed on telephone.Chairman NAB has already issued instructions that accused or deponents of accused in any case must not be contacted on telephone or summoned.Most of the telephone calls were relating to recently filed LNG Reference.

The main aim of these telephone calls were to malign NAB as an institution and criticize the office of chairman, which NAB condemns strictly and expressed that any person named Rizwan is not private secretary of Chairman NAB.

The accused of NAB and deponents hereby asked to avoid answering any phone call of and in case of receiving any such call they should immediately contact spokesman of NAB so that legal proceedings could be initiated against the relevant persons as per law.It may also be conveyed that chairman NAB does not talk to any accused or deponent on telephone and officers or NAB are also not allowed to talk to any accused person on telephone.