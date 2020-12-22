UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB EB Approves Filing 2 References, 8 Investigations, 15 Inquiries

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:14 PM

NAB EB approves filing 2 references, 8 investigations, 15 inquiries

The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) Tuesday approved filing of two corruption references, eight investigations and 15 inquiries against various personalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ):The Executive Board meeting of National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) Tuesday approved filing of two corruption references, eight investigations and 15 inquiries against various personalities.

The Executive Board Meeting (EBM), presided over by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, approved filing corruption reference against Imran Ali Yousaf and others for utilising government funds for personal gains, which inflicted Rs 499,201,392 losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM approved filing corruption reference against Sarwar Javed, former member Board of Revenue, Quetta, Shahbaz Khan Mandokhel, former senior member Board of Revenue for illegally allotting state land to Dilshad Akhtar, causing Rs 60.48 million losses to the national exchequer.

The EBM accorded approval of conducting eight investigations against the persons including Mudassar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA,Azhar Qayyum Nehra, former MNA and others,Muhammad Asif Bilal, former director Food, Punjab, Ahmed Sher,deputy director, Food, Punjab and others,management of Balochistan Development Authority and others,Balochistan Integrated Water Resource Management and Development Project,management of BDA, Haji Zarif Hussain Zai, contractor, district Musakhel and others, management of Revenue Department, district, Naushaki and others,officers/officials of Teaching, DHQ, Hospital, Dera Ghazi Khan and others, and inquiries against MS Abdullah Sugar Mills,Limited, Depalpur, Lahore and others.

The forum accorded approval of conducting 15 inquiries against various personalities including Saiful Maluk Khokar, member provincial assembly,Punjab,Dr Abdul Maalik,former chief minister, Balochistan,Sanaullah Zerhi, former chief minister, Balochidtan,Akbar Durrani, former secretary, home department, Quetta,four inquiries against Punjab public limited companies chief executives,Rahim Ziaratwal,former minister, education department, Quetta, and others, Juma Khan,member provincial assembly, Balochistan,Naseebullah Bazai,former additional chief secretary, Balochistan,Tariq Murtaza,MS Startrack Traders and others,Mehar Ejaz Ahmed Machlana,former member provincial assembly/ former member disaster management and others,Rais Ibrahim Khalil Ahmed,former Provincial assembly,officials of revenue department,Liaquatpur,and others,Arif Azim, former chairman Railways, Mohsin Raza,general manager GEPCO,Gujranwala, Mrs Rani Hafza Kanwal,former Assistant deputy commissioner, (Revenue) Gujrat,MS Abdullah Sugar Mills.

The EBM approved referring inquiries against Akhtar Hussain,Sabina Semab,Shahnaz Qamar, Maqsood Ahmed,Ahsan Sarwar Butt, and others to (FBR) Federal Board of Revenue for further proceedings.

Speaking on the occasion, NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said the bureau has directly or indirectly deposited record Rs 714 billion in the national exchequer following the policy of accountability for all.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Corruption Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta National Accountability Bureau Education Punjab Water Provincial Assembly Gujrat Dera Ghazi Khan Gujranwala Liaquatpur Mehar Depalpur FBR All Government Billion Million GEPCO

Recent Stories

Dodon Says Moldova's Socialist Party Will Not Supp ..

8 minutes ago

Moldovan Constitutional Court Upholds Law Giving R ..

8 minutes ago

Mladenov Rejects UN Libya Envoy Role, Resigns From ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Expects Biden to Soon Start Returning to Co ..

32 minutes ago

EU Looks to Raise Over $76Bln in First Half of 202 ..

32 minutes ago

UAE to contribute AED1 million to UNICEF&#039;s re ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.