NAB-EBM approves conducting eight inquiries

(@FahadShabbir)

The Executive Board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB) on Monday accorded approval of conducting eight inquiries against various companies for inflicting losses to national exchequer

The EBM accorded approval of closing inquiries against management, others of Punjab Infrastructure Company, officials of management committee on Sahiwal Capital Market Management committee and others, officers of PIAC and others, the officers and officials of provincial food department, customs and Sian Rakheu Mirani, former DIG, Larkana and others due to absence of evidence.

The EBM also accorded approval to send inquiries against officers of NHA ,MTI, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, officers of Mardan Medical Complex, Irrigation Department to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for conducting further legal proceedings against the suspects.