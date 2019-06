NAB-EBM approves conducting eight inquiries

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The Executive board Meeting of National Accountability Bureau (EBM-NAB) on Monday accorded approval of conducting eight inquiries against various companies for inflicting losses to national exchequer. According to a press release, the meeting was chaired by Justice Javed Iqbal accorded approval of conducting inquiries against messers SSG Gas Company , Inter State Gas System, LNG Terminal, Pakistan Limited and others, Qudratullah General Manager, National Fertilizer Marketing Limited and others, Muhammad Saleem Makti, Thanubola Khan, officers of District Jamshoro and others, officers of Irrigation Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others, officers of Peshawar Electric Supply Company PESCO ), Peshawar and others, officers of Integrated Water Resource Management, officers of former minister for railways and officers of Railways Division and other and inquiries against Qadir Bakhsh.

The EBM accorded approval of closing inquiries against management, others of Punjab Infrastructure Company, officials of management committee on Sahiwal Capital Market Management committee and others, officers of PIAC and others, the officers and officials of provincial food department, customs and Sian Rakheu Mirani, former DIG, Larkana and others due to absence of evidence.

The EBM also accorded approval to send inquiries against officers of NHA ,MTI, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Peshawar, officers of Mardan Medical Complex, Irrigation Department to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for conducting further legal proceedings against the suspects.