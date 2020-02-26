NAB-EBM authorises filing 2 references, 5 investigations, 5 inquiries against various people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday authorised filing two corruption references, two investigations and five inquiries against various personalities for abuse of authority and inflicting million of rupees loss to national exchequer.

According to a press release, the NAB Executive board Meeting (NAB-EBM), chaired by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, authorized filing reference against Muhammad Adil Siddique, former Labour, Transport, Commerce Minister Sindh, Mehmood Ahmed , former Managing Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Muhammad Rafique, former Regional Director, Hyderabad Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Syed Imdad Ali Shah, former Regional Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Ghulam Nabi Mehr, former Managing Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Ejaz Akhtar Memon, former Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Ghulam Nabi Kalhoro, former Regional Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation , Larkana, Syed Khadim Hussain , former MD, Sindh Small Industries Corporation, Larkana, Umer Bakhsh Soomro, former Regional Director Sindh Small Industries Corporation Larkana, Fazal Qadir, Muhammad Altaf, Proprietor Messers Delta Industries, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Nazim, Muhammad Saleem, Irfan Alam, Sajjan Mal, Syed Shah Zahid Qadri, Liaquat Ali Sheikh and Tariq Hussain Magsi.

The suspects had been accused of allotting government land by abuse of authority and setting aside rules inflicting over Rs201 million loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB-EBM authorized filing reference against Ghulam Mustafa Phal, former Secretary Land Utilisation, Syed Ghulam Nabi Shah, former Secretary Law , Sindh, Syed Furrakh Mateen, Proprietor of Messers Zeeshan Builders Karachi and others.

The suspects had been accused of regulating state land by abuse of authority, inflicting Rs 300 million loss to the national exchequer.

The NAB-EBM authorized conducting five investigations against officers/officials of Board of Revenue, Sindh and others, Messers Seeri Sugar Mills, Karachi and others, Proprietor/ Builders education City/ Valley near Jam Shoro , officers / officials of Revenue Department, Jam Shoro Nawab Sardar Ghaizi Khan Chandio, former member Provincial Assembly, officers of Sindh, Board of Revenue and others.

The NAB-EBM accorded approval of conducting five inquiries against Dr Mukhtar Shah, former DG Health, Dr Akhtar Rashid, Additional Director Operations, Integrated Productive New Born and Child Health, officers/officials of Primary and Secondary Health Department, officers/officials of Government Printing Press and others, Sindh Government Land Company, officers/officials of Land Utilisation Department, Sindh, Ghulam Muhammad Qureshi, Director General, Railways and others, management of Rawalpindi Railways Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Sindh Government Land Committee, officers/officials Land Utilisation Department Sindh.

The NAB-EBM authorized linking investigations against Zahid Muzaffar, former Oil and Gas Development Development Corporation Limited (OGDCL) Board, Muhammad Rafi, former MD, OGDCL Board, Zahid Meer, former MD OGDCL with current investigations.

The NAB-EBM authorized sending the inquiries against the management of Quaid-e-Azam Hydel Power Company, officers, officials and others to Anti Corruption Department, Punjab.

The NAB-EBM authorized closing inquiry against the management of Quaid-e-Azam Thermal Power Company, Limited, officers/officials and others, management and others of Sustainable Environment and Development Foundation, Hyderabad, Feroze P Bhindara, Shernaz Bhindara and others, Management and others of Pak International Medical College, Peshawar, Messers, Shahzada Security Company, Tehkal, Peshawar and others due to absence of evidence as per law.

The NAB-EBM was attended by deputy chairman, prosecutor general accountability, director general operations, accountability and other senior officers of the bureau.

Speaking on the occasion NAB chairman said NAB had filed 610 corruption references in various accountability courts in the last two years besides recovering Rs178 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

He said as many as 1,275 corruption references amounting to Rs943 billion were in various accountability courts.

He said NAB had also arrested 45 suspects involved in Mudarba and Mushrka scams and conviction ratio of NAB was 70 percent.

The chairman NAB directed regulators to play their role in regulating housing societies. Media should also ensure existence of approved lay out plan, NOC, sufficient land with the society before placing advertisement campaign as attractive advertisement campaign plan pivotal role in trapping people.