NAB-EBM Okays Filings Four Corruption References,eight Investigations, Six Inquiries And Closing Some Inquiries

Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:12 PM

National Accountability Bureau, Executive Board Meeting (NAB-EBM) Wednesday accorded approval of filing corruption reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others for inflicting Rs 3.77 billion losses to the national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau, Executive board Meeting (NAB-EBM) Wednesday accorded approval of filing corruption reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari and others for inflicting Rs 3.77 billion losses to the national exchequer. The EBM chaired by Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal approved filing total four corruption references, eight investigations, six inquiries and closing some inquiries due to absence of evidence.

According to details, former President Asif Ali Zardari and others were accused of misappropriating financial facility meant for Messers Perathenan Private limited, Messers Park Lane Private Limited and corruption through fake accounts.

The EBM also accorded approval of filing a corruption reference against Hayat Muhammad Mandokhel of Messers Exad Private Limited for allegedly misappropriating Rs 455.7444 million, said a press release.

EBM okayed filing another reference against Dr Ayub Roze, Director General Health Services and others for doling out contracts of Dengue control medicines to favorites, causing Rs 70 million losses to national kitty.

The EBM approved filing corruption reference against Sabtain Fazal Haleem, Managing Director, Punjab Mass Transit Authority ,Multan and others on the allegations of unrealistic assessment of feasibility study of Multan Metro, awarding illegal contracts and inflicting Rs 770 million losses to national exchequer due to delay.

EBM accorded approval of conducting eight investigations against Usman Saifullah and other, Muhammad Sadiq Ali Imrani, former Provincial Minister PHE, Department , Balochistan and others, Manzoor Qadir, former Director General, Sindh Building Control Authority, Karachi and others, Major (Retd) Syed Khali Amin Shah, Chief Security Officer, Peshawar Development Authority and others, officials of Sindh Social, Social Relief, Project Director of Extension of Pat Feeder Canal Project, Dera Murad Jamali and other all packages, machinery maintenance, Khairpur Division, officers, contractors and others of Shikarpur, investigations were approved against officials, contractors and others of education works department Jackobabad.

EBM also accorded approved of conducting six inquiries against Akram Khan Durrani former chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan Durrani, member Provincial Assembly , Irfan Durrani and others, wireless local loop/ long distance international companies, officials of NEPRA, Bilal Munir Sheikh Chief Commercial Officer PIA and others, officers of National Highway Authority and Pak PWD.

EBM approved closing inquiries against Ali Madad Sher, former Education Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Ghazanfar Abbas Cheena member provincial assembly Punjab,Muhammad Sher Cheena, Addiotional Advocate General Revenue Department, Bhakkar and others, Capital Market Management Company, Bahawalpur and others, management of Punjab Meet Processing Company, Faisalabad Capital Market Management Company, Bahawalpur, management, officials of Punjab Meet Processing Company, Athar Hayat, Chief Operating Officer, Messers Baham Associates and others, Athar Hayat, Chief Operating Officer (CEO), Messers Baham Associates and others, Tamash Khan,former Nazim/member provincial assembly Peshawar.

The EBM accorded approval of sending investigations against Ahmed Hussain Dhehr, member National Assembly, Multan and others, Board of Revenue, Punjab, officials of Sindh Police, Chief Secretary Sindh, Akbar Ayub Khan, chief Executive Officer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation and others, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Yasin,Ghazala Shaheen, former Member Provincial and others,Vital Group of Companies, owners of Bahawalnagar, Board of Revenue ,Punajb, officials of PHA, Multan, to Chief Secretary, Punjab for legal action.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB, Prosecutor General Accountability, DG Operation and other senior officers. Inquiries and investigations were started on the basis of alleged allegations which are not final.

NAB only decides about taking further action after coming across the point of view of all relevant persons.

