NAB, Educational Institutes mark International Anti-Corruption Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a concerted effort to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of corruption on the social and economic fabric of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan joined hands with various educational institutions to mark Anti-Corruption Day, here on Saturday.

The event, held at BZU Jinnah Auditorium, in collaboration with renowned entities, served as a platform to illuminate the far-reaching consequences of corruption and emphasized the pivotal role society must play in eradicating the menace.

Distinguished guests, including Ex Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Mamoon Rashid, graced the occasion and shared profound insights on the imperative need for collective action against corruption. The speakers including Justice Retd Mamoon Rashid, DG NAB Masood Alam Khan, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, Saqib Nazeer Director Institute of Southern Punjab, Professor Dr Muqarab Akbar and some others stressed the importance of fostering a society that actively participates in efforts to eliminate corruption, recognizing it as a shared responsibility.

The Anti-Corruption Day event featured engaging discussions and presentations that shed light on how corruption undermines the very foundations of a nation, impacting both its social cohesion and economic stability.

The collaboration between NAB and educational institutions aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and ethical awareness among the youth, empowering them to become ambassadors for a corruption-free society.

The speakers underscored the role of education in shaping a society's values and urged educational institutions to incorporate anti-corruption awareness into their curricula. The collaborative effort sought to inspire a commitment to integrity and ethical conduct among students and the broader community.

The event concluded with a collective call to action, urging citizens to actively contribute to the fight against corruption. Participants expressed their determination to work hand in hand with NAB and other institutions to create a corruption-free Pakistan, where justice, fairness, and accountability prevail.

The collaboration between NAB and educational institutions stood as a testament to the shared vision of building a society that stands united against corruption, fostering progress and prosperity for all, the speakers maintained. A walk was also arranged on this occasion.