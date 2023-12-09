Open Menu

NAB, Educational Institutes Mark International Anti-Corruption Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 06:44 PM

NAB, Educational Institutes mark International Anti-Corruption Day

In a concerted effort to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of corruption on the social and economic fabric of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan joined hands with various educational institutions to mark Anti-Corruption Day, here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a concerted effort to raise awareness about the detrimental impact of corruption on the social and economic fabric of Pakistan, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan joined hands with various educational institutions to mark Anti-Corruption Day, here on Saturday.

The event, held at BZU Jinnah Auditorium, in collaboration with renowned entities, served as a platform to illuminate the far-reaching consequences of corruption and emphasized the pivotal role society must play in eradicating the menace.

Distinguished guests, including Ex Chief Justice of Lahore High Court, Mamoon Rashid, graced the occasion and shared profound insights on the imperative need for collective action against corruption. The speakers including Justice Retd Mamoon Rashid, DG NAB Masood Alam Khan, Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, Saqib Nazeer Director Institute of Southern Punjab, Professor Dr Muqarab Akbar and some others stressed the importance of fostering a society that actively participates in efforts to eliminate corruption, recognizing it as a shared responsibility.

The Anti-Corruption Day event featured engaging discussions and presentations that shed light on how corruption undermines the very foundations of a nation, impacting both its social cohesion and economic stability.

The collaboration between NAB and educational institutions aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and ethical awareness among the youth, empowering them to become ambassadors for a corruption-free society.

The speakers underscored the role of education in shaping a society's values and urged educational institutions to incorporate anti-corruption awareness into their curricula. The collaborative effort sought to inspire a commitment to integrity and ethical conduct among students and the broader community.

The event concluded with a collective call to action, urging citizens to actively contribute to the fight against corruption. Participants expressed their determination to work hand in hand with NAB and other institutions to create a corruption-free Pakistan, where justice, fairness, and accountability prevail.

The collaboration between NAB and educational institutions stood as a testament to the shared vision of building a society that stands united against corruption, fostering progress and prosperity for all, the speakers maintained. A walk was also arranged on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Chief Justice Corruption Lahore High Court National Accountability Bureau Education Punjab Rashid Progress Bahauddin Zakariya University Event All

Recent Stories

China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart ..

China home to over 10,000 digital workshops, smart factories

4 minutes ago
 Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh Universi ..

Pro Vice Chancellor, Laar Campus of Sindh University urges skill focus for stude ..

10 minutes ago
 Representatives of leading financial institutions ..

Representatives of leading financial institutions meet Privatization Minister

11 minutes ago
 AIOU encourages budding entrepreneurs with researc ..

AIOU encourages budding entrepreneurs with research-based projects exhibition

11 minutes ago
 UN deplores attempts to undermine Guatemala electi ..

UN deplores attempts to undermine Guatemala election results

11 minutes ago
 International Anti-Corruption Day spotlights links ..

International Anti-Corruption Day spotlights links to peace, development

7 minutes ago
Minister asks health CEOs not to succumb to any pr ..

Minister asks health CEOs not to succumb to any pressures

7 minutes ago
 Three outlaws arrested : 4 kg drugs recovered

Three outlaws arrested : 4 kg drugs recovered

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews traffic flow, underpass beaut ..

Commissioner reviews traffic flow, underpass beautification

7 minutes ago
 Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz to ..

Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz to visit China along with trade ..

7 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice

Power shutdown notice

5 minutes ago
 Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation C ..

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ajma ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan