UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Establishes PACA For Capacity Building Of Investigators

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

NAB establishes PACA for capacity building of investigators

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) for capacity building of Investigation Officers/Prosecutors, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption academy (PACA) for capacity building of Investigation Officers/Prosecutors, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Chairing a meeting held to review monthly performance of NAB at Headquarters, he said that the mandate of "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" is to plan and arrange trainings for freshly recruited NAB officers and continuous Capacity Building of the existing Human Resource in the fields of Financial Crime Investigation, Forensic Examination and Prosecution for National Accountability Bureau and other Law Enforcement Agencies in the Federal and Provincial Governments and to carry out Research and Reformation Projects to highlight weaknesses in the system and purpose improvements based on the need assessment, system analysis and latest good practices in the fields of financial crimes and prevention of corruption reforms for good governance.

He said that bureau attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. A comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility.

He said that "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" will further coordinate with all Local and Foreign Agencies for International Cooperation, Trainings, Research and Reformation, Forensic Examination, Curriculum Development and Accreditation of Investigators in the fields of Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption.

The PACA will be an entity under the Training and Research (T&R) Division of NAB and will perform above functions and role as per prescribed organogram, delegation and job description.

Chairman appreciated the performance of Training and Research Division and said that establishment of state of the art "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" of NAB is a milestone in the history of NAB which will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules which will be helpful a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers and capacity building of prosecutors on modern lines to ensure quality and uniformity.

The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

The Chairman NAB said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has also been established in NAB Rawalpindi which has capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents, Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Job Rawalpindi May All

Recent Stories

Pakistan to Consider Making Multinational Naval Dr ..

35 seconds ago

Blinken, Indonesian Foreign Minister Share 'Deep C ..

36 seconds ago

Man electrocuted in Hujra Shah Muqeem area

38 seconds ago

Maryam Nawaz criticized for teaching constitution ..

3 minutes ago

LNG reference adjourned till Feb 23

3 minutes ago

Over 1.8 mln children vaccinated for typhoid in RW ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.