NAB establishes PACA for capacity building of investigators

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) for capacity building of Investigation Officers/Prosecutors, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established its own Pakistan Anti-Corruption academy (PACA) for capacity building of Investigation Officers/Prosecutors, said Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

Chairing a meeting held to review monthly performance of NAB at Headquarters, he said that the mandate of "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" is to plan and arrange trainings for freshly recruited NAB officers and continuous Capacity Building of the existing Human Resource in the fields of Financial Crime Investigation, Forensic Examination and Prosecution for National Accountability Bureau and other Law Enforcement Agencies in the Federal and Provincial Governments and to carry out Research and Reformation Projects to highlight weaknesses in the system and purpose improvements based on the need assessment, system analysis and latest good practices in the fields of financial crimes and prevention of corruption reforms for good governance.

He said that bureau attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development. A comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2021 has been devised to ensure continued professional development of its officers/officials and Prosecutors.

In order to ensure successful implementation of the Training Plan, it is equally important that trainers are fully capable and geared up to undertake this responsibility.

He said that "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" will further coordinate with all Local and Foreign Agencies for International Cooperation, Trainings, Research and Reformation, Forensic Examination, Curriculum Development and Accreditation of Investigators in the fields of Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption.

The PACA will be an entity under the Training and Research (T&R) Division of NAB and will perform above functions and role as per prescribed organogram, delegation and job description.

Chairman appreciated the performance of Training and Research Division and said that establishment of state of the art "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" of NAB is a milestone in the history of NAB which will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules which will be helpful a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers and capacity building of prosecutors on modern lines to ensure quality and uniformity.

The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

The Chairman NAB said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has also been established in NAB Rawalpindi which has capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents, Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.