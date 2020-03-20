NAB establishes PACA for training, capacity building of prosecutors

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) for professional training and capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines, said Chairman NAB Justice ( Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has established Pakistan Anti-Corruption academy (PACA) for professional training and capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines, said Chairman NAB Justice ( Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday.

In a statement, he said the mandate of PACA would help improving Financial Crime Investigation, Forensic Examination and Prosecution of the Bureau and other Law Enforcement Agencies in the Federal and Provincial Governments.

Chairman said that "Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA)" will further coordinate with all Local and Foreign Agencies for International Cooperation, Trainings, Research and Reformation, Forensic Examination, Curriculum Development and Accreditation of Investigators in the fields of Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption.

Justice Javed Iqbal said that a standardized syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on Accounts matters, General Financial Rules,Digital Forensic Question Documents and Finger Print Analysis has been formulated to ensure quality and uniformity.

PACA will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules. The performance objectives of training programs will also be continuously evaluated so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

A comprehensive yearly Training Plan for 2020 has already been devised to ensure continued professional development of bureau's officers/officials and Prosecutors.

He said NAB required an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake its responsibilities.

NAB attaches great importance to its Human Resource Development.

The Chairman NAB said that a state of the art Forensic Science LAB has been established in NAB. The Forensic Science LAB has the capacity to conduct analysis in the fields of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents; Fingerprints analysis so that investigation officers and prosecutors may utilize Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per law.

He said training was an effective tool for improvement and polishing professional skills of Investigation Officers and Prosecutors.