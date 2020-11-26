UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Establishes Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy For Capacity Building Of Investigative Officers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

NAB establishes Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy for capacity building of investigative officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday said the bureau has established Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy for imparting modern training among the newly inducted prosecution and investigation officers, capacity building of officers and suggesting flaws and deficiencies in the (investigative) system.

In a statement, he said the academy to work under NAB's Research and Training Division – would impart financial crimes investigations besides suggesting reforms in investigation system for ensuring good governance and impeding financial crimes.

It will also provide services to forensic examination and prosecution services to provincial and Federal institutions. The academy will also maintain coordination with international agencies in financial crimes investigation.

Justice Javed said the bureau has devised comprehensive refresher courses for capacity building of investigation and prosecution officers. The bureau has ensured a close vigil at training process to meet future needs.

A modern forensic laboratory has also been set up in NAB to provide the facilities of analysing digital forensic, question documents and finger prints to investigation officers and prosecutors, he said.

Chairman said the NAB officers are being imparted modern training on permanent basis aiming to help improving their standard of investigations and workings.

A comprehensive plan 2020 has already been devised to improve professional skills of NAB officers.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Accountability Bureau 2020 Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves five-day parole release of Shehbaz ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 472 prisoners ahead of ..

14 minutes ago

Smog, partly cloudy weather forecast for city

18 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Criticizes Government's Pay Freeze ..

18 minutes ago

Asad Umar chairs Planning Commission Advisory Comm ..

18 minutes ago

Sombre Thanksgiving in the US as global virus case ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.