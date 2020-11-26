NAB establishes Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy for capacity building of investigative officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal Thursday said the bureau has established Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy for imparting modern training among the newly inducted prosecution and investigation officers, capacity building of officers and suggesting flaws and deficiencies in the (investigative) system.

In a statement, he said the academy to work under NAB's Research and Training Division – would impart financial crimes investigations besides suggesting reforms in investigation system for ensuring good governance and impeding financial crimes.

It will also provide services to forensic examination and prosecution services to provincial and Federal institutions. The academy will also maintain coordination with international agencies in financial crimes investigation.

Justice Javed said the bureau has devised comprehensive refresher courses for capacity building of investigation and prosecution officers. The bureau has ensured a close vigil at training process to meet future needs.

A modern forensic laboratory has also been set up in NAB to provide the facilities of analysing digital forensic, question documents and finger prints to investigation officers and prosecutors, he said.

Chairman said the NAB officers are being imparted modern training on permanent basis aiming to help improving their standard of investigations and workings.

A comprehensive plan 2020 has already been devised to improve professional skills of NAB officers.