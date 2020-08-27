UrduPoint.com
NAB Establishes Special Cell To Investigate White Collar Crimes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 08:59 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to establish a special cell for effective investigation of the white collar crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to establish a special cell for effective investigation of the white collar crimes.

The cell was being established on the directives of NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal to ensure effective investigations of the white collar crimes.

According to sources, experts including experienced investigation officers, bankers, chartered accountants, income tax lawyers, forensic and financial experts had been included in the cell to assist NAB in the white collar crimes probe.

They will also help the NAB in understanding of legal complications.

The special cell would also be mandated to seek assistance of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other relevant departments in white collar crime investigations as per law.

