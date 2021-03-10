NAB expedites corruption eradication efforts: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal said that the bureau has expedited the efforts of eradicating corruption and bring the corrupt elements to book by vigorously pursuing Accountability for All policy.

In a statement, he said the goal of corruption free Pakistan would be achieved by exterminating the menace with joint efforts.

Corruption was the hurdle in progress of the country.

He said NAB has no affiliation with any individual, political party or group. NAB officers were sincerely performing their national duties of eradicating the menace of corruption from society.

He said the anti corruption steps of the bureau have started yielding positive results. Due to such efforts the bureau has recovered record Rs 714 billion from the corrupt elements and deposited in the national exchequer.

NAB has achieved the conviction ratio of 68.6 percent. NAB was utilizing all available resources to apprehend proclaimed offenders and punishing them from court of law.

He said plea bargain was considered as confession of the crime and the deal struck between NAB and the accused for recovery of money is only finalized after approval of the relevant accountability court.

In a plea bargain, an accused confesses his crime in writing and return and deposit the looted money in national exchequer.

NAB has recovered a sum of Rs 487 billion during the tenure of incumbent management and deposited in the national exchequer which is a significant achievement.

NAB has established a modern forensic laboratory.

NAB has also introduced a new system of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of CIT comprising of director, additional director, investigation officer and a senior legal counsel has been put in place. "This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings and the results of CIT are very encouraging." This helped disposing of investigations and inquiries.

A careful analysis of the performance of last three years transpires that all departments of bureau are working excellently, he said adding that the increase in registration of complaints indicates increased confidence of people on the bureau.