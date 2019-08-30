UrduPoint.com
NAB Expressed Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:21 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) staff on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) by protesting unilateral Indian annexation of IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) staff on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOK) by protesting unilateral Indian annexation of IOK.

According to NAB spokesman,the function was organised on the directives of chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal.

The national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played at 12 pm to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The participants vowed making Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

The staff of NAB reiterated their commitment to stand with their Kashmiri brethren against the tyrannical forces of India, saying that Pakistan will never let down Kashmiris in the hour of trial.

