NAB Expresses Satisfaction Over Preliminary Report Of Sugar Subsidy Probe

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 09:58 PM

NAB expresses satisfaction over preliminary report of sugar subsidy probe

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday reviewed Combined Investigation Team's (CIT) preliminary monthly report pertaining to the alleged billions of rupee sugar subsidy scam and expressed satisfaction over it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday reviewed Combined Investigation Team's (CIT) preliminary monthly report pertaining to the alleged billions of rupee sugar subsidy scam and expressed satisfaction over it.

According to spokesman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the meeting chaired by Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice Javed Iqbal tasked the CIT to probe the alleged sugar subsidy scam.

The chairman directed to complete the investigations in a professional way by ensuring impartiality, transparency and above all merit.

The team, tasked to collect records of subsidy on sugar from all provinces besides acquiring reports of financial and audit of the concerned companies through the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Hussain Asghar, Prosecutor General Syed Asghar Haider, Director General Operations Zahir Shah, Director General Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi and other senior officers of the bureau.

The NAB chief directed that the concerned officials and departments should be given full chance to clarify their positions.

The chairman vowed taking action against those who devoured billion of rupee in the name of sugar subsidy illegally.

