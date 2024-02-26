NAB, FIA Submit Report To IHC Regarding Cases Against Sher Afzal
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 09:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and federal police on Monday submitted their reports to Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding the cases against PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat.
IHC’s Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz disposed of the case of Mr. Marwat after the reports were submitted. The NAB and FIA have stated that there was no case registered against Sher Afzal Marwat with them.
However, the Islamabad police told the court that a total of four cases were registered against the petitioner who was already on interim bail in these FIR.
