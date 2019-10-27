NAB files 1,230 references in different accountability courts: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal Sunday said the bureau had filed 1,230 references in various accountability courts, received 43,000 applications in Mudarba/ Musharka scandal and arrested 44 suspects involved in the scam.

In a statement, he said owing to efforts of the bureau the looted amount by housing societies had also been returned to affectees. People had lauded this goodwill gesture of chairman NAB. All officers of bureau were firm on taking mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.

He said corruption was the root cause of all ills being confronted to the country. The whole nation would play its role in eradicating corruption. NAB had received double complaints as comparing to the complaints received during 2018. Pakistan was being considered as a role model for South Asia. Pakistan was the chairman of Saarc Anti corruption forum. Pakistan had achieved a significant goal with the efforts of NAB.

NAB had introduced reforms in various institutions including prosecution, human resource development, and preventation and awareness departments.

He said everyone wanted to eliminate corruption by avoiding questions. NAB had devised a policy to consider case and not the face. NAB had devised an effective monitoring and evaluation, making improvements in all complaints infrastructure. NAB had also fixed ten months period from registration of complaint to filing a case.

The main aim of citizen friendly NAB was to inform the complainants about latest development in resolution of their complaints. This system had been devised to bring transparency in complaint resolution and improved confidence over the bureau.

He said new law officers had been deployed in prosecution division to meet present day requirements. With this recruitment law division had been made active. The bureau had also arranged training programmes to train them about detecting corruption and white collar crimes.

NAB was established 19 years ago, he assumed the charge as chairman 23 months ago and transformed the bureau as a vibrant institution. He firmly believes that strong institution made strong country.

Brushing aside the impression that bureaucracy has stopped working due to NAB's fear, chairman said he had already proved that among hundreds of cases the cases against bureaucracy were negligible.

He categorically stated that all and sundry were equal before the law and every suspect was innocent until proven guilty. NAB was a law abiding institution, respects self respect of suspects and believes in resolving their apprehensions in accordance with law.

He said business community plays important role in country's progress and prosperity. Traders were playing important role in economic progress of the country. Oppulant trader means oppulant country.