NAB files 134 references, recovers Rs 125 bln during tenure of incumbent management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed 134 corruption references valuing Rs 22 billion in various accountability courts, besides depositing over Rs 125 billion in the national exchequer during the tenure of incumbent management, said Director General NAB, Balochistan Farmanullah Khan.

Briefing a meeting, chaired by Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, to review the performance of NAB Balochistan, he said from out of a total of 5,000 complaints, the investigations had started on 1,100 complaints.

Justice Javed Iqbal lauded the policy of Balochistan bureau led by Director General NAB, Balochistan Farmanullah Khan.

DG said Balochistan bureau had retrieved Rs 252 billion land of Gwadar and handed over to Balochistan government. References worth billion of rupees had also been filed in connection with Gwadar land. NAB had also handed over properties valuing Rs 650 million from the convicted persons to Balochistan government. The conviction ratio remained 78 percent.

The meeting was informed that Balochistan bureau has received 1,191 complaints in 2018, of which 103 inquiries were authorized after scrutiny of 112 complaints. And 13 references were also filed, besides depositing Rs 1.

5 billion in the national exchequer.

Director General, NAB, Balochistan told the meeting that the bureau had received 836 complaints in 2019 against different officers of government departments. Of which 106 inquiries/ investigations were authorized from out of 169 complaints.

Some 127 inquiries and investigations were conducted during the year. Some 18 corruption references valuing Rs 21.8 billion were filed. Some Rs 80 million were deposited in the national exchequer.

In 2020, the bureau received 478 complaints out of which 70 inquiries/ investigations were authorized after scrutinizing 75 complaints. In total some 138 inquiries were investigated. Some 24 references were filed involving Rs 13 billion corruption, besides depositing Rs 170 million in the national exchequer.

In 2021, the DG told the forum that NAB ,Balochistan received 195 complaints from January to May 2021. Some 28 inquiries were authorised for investigations from out of 31 complaints.

During the current year investigations were continued on 47 inquiries. Some 15 references of Rs 7 billion corruption were filed and Rs 120 million were deposited in the national exchequer.