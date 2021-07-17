UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files 3,682 References From 1999 To March 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 08:58 PM

NAB files 3,682 references from 1999 to March 2021

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a total of 3,682 references in different accountability courts from 1999 to March this year, said spokesman of the bureau

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a total of 3,682 references in different accountability courts from 1999 to March this year, said spokesman of the bureau.

According to spokesman, the accountability courts issued decisions on 2,413 references. Reviewing the progress on 179 mega corruption cases, he said according to the current situation, out of 179 mega corruption cases, 63 cases have been brought to a logical conclusion. While 95 cases are pending in various esteemed courts right now.

He said at present, references of 1,273 cases worth Rs 1300 billion are pending in different accountability courts. The conviction ratio of NAB cases remained 66 percent, which is a role model for any investigative agency.

He said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal, after assuming the post of Chairman NAB, introduced several reforms in bureau, which led to a record improvement in its overall performance as comparing to past 17 years.

The zero tolerance policy against corruption was characterized by the fact that since October 2017, Justice Javed Iqbal's NAB has recovered Rs 533 billion directly and indirectly from corrupt elements.

While in the 17 years from the establishment of NAB to 2016, NAB was able to recover a total of Rs 287 billion.

Since its inception till March 2021, NAB has received a total of 487,964 complaints out of which 479,685 complaints have been taken to logical conclusion.

Since its inception, NAB has initiated 15,930 Complaint Verification (CV) out of which 15,154 CVs have been completed.While investigations are continuing on some 776 complaints (CVs) NAB.

The spokesman said has NAB initiated a total of 10,041 inquiries out of which 9,114 inquiries were completed.

The NAB is currently investigating a total of 927 inquiries.

During the last 21 years, a total of 4,598 investigations have been approved in the NAB, out of which 4,287 investigations have been completed. However, at present, a total of 311 investigations are underway in the NAB.

Related Topics

Corruption National Accountability Bureau Progress March October 2017 2016 Post From Billion Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Cannabis first domesticated 12,000 years ago: stud ..

1 minute ago

Kamyab Pakistan Program to be launched this month

1 minute ago

NTDC jumps in country-wide monsoon tree plantation ..

8 minutes ago

EOC of PDMA to remain open during Eid holidays; DG ..

11 minutes ago

KP Govt initiates consultations on revival of Pes ..

11 minutes ago

OPEC+ Countries Agree to Meet Sunday to Discuss Oi ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.