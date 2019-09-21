UrduPoint.com
NAB Files 600 Corruption References In Last 22 Months: Chairman

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:08 AM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also filed 600 corruption references in various accountability courts during the last 22 months, said NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also filed 600 corruption references in various accountability courts during the last 22 months, said NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal.

While chairing a meeting to review the performance of operation, prosecution, training, research, awareness and prevention divisions of NAB, he said NAB has devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eradicate the menace of corruption from society.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations were almost double as compared to same period of 2018 to 2019.

During the last 22 months' recovery figures showed NAB's excellent performance. NAB has recovered record Rs71 billion and deposited in the national exchequer, said a press release.

He said that reputed national and international organizations like Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan have appreciated NAB's efforts in eradication of corruption.

As per report of Gillani and Gallop Survey, 59 percent people have shown confidence in NAB.

He said that NAB has introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to ensure that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB.

He said that NAB has established state of the art Forensic Science LAB in NAB Rawalpindi Bureau which has facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis which was being utilized for further improvements in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respect.

Due to prescribed time line of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court.

NAB has devised a comprehensive quantified grading system to further improve the performance of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus. Under the system, NAB headquarters and regional bureaus' performance was being evaluated on midterm and annual basis at a given criteria which has proved very successful and the performance of NAB's regional bureaus was being increased day by day due to regular monitoring and inspection.

He said that NAB has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to oversee CPEC projects being carried out in Pakistan. NAB has signed another MoU with Higher Education Commission to aware youth about the ill effects of corruption at an early age.

Over 50,000 Character Building Societies have been established in colleges and universities of the country. The chairman NAB directed all DGs of NAB to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame so that all mega corruption cases could be brought to their logical conclusion.

