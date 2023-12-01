Open Menu

NAB Files Al-Qadir Trust Reference Against PTI Chairman

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2023 | 07:58 PM

NAB files Al-Qadir Trust reference against PTI chairman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in the accountability court against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman pertaining to the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in the accountability court against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman pertaining to the 190 million Pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam.

NAB's Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and Investigation Officer Mian Umar Nadeem submitted the reference to the registrar office of the court.

Besides the PTI chairman, seven other accused including his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, Shehzad Akbar, Barrister Zia ul Mustafa Naseem and Zulfi Bokhari have been named in the reference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf National Accountability Bureau Wife Farah Million Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Development projects in merged areas will bring ch ..

Development projects in merged areas will bring change in lives of tribal people ..

1 minute ago
 Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exh ..

Minister inaugurates 14th Sartyoon Sang Crafts exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cul ..

Pakistan-Uzbekistan connected by centuries-old cultural ties: Jamal Shah

3 minutes ago
 Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resili ..

Bahamas teams up with UAE's Blue Carbon for resilience, advancing climate initia ..

1 minute ago
 Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number ..

Smog-intensity lessens, puts Lahore on 7th number in terms of pollution

3 minutes ago
 K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

K-Electric officers meet LESCO chief

10 minutes ago
LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt dept ..

LESCO discusses recovery from defaulting govt depts

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation of Daducha Dam at R ..

11 minutes ago
 PU extends admission date

PU extends admission date

11 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers over Rs 20m from 614 defaulters in 24 hours

11 minutes ago
 Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

Eminent singer Badr-uz-Zaman passes away

11 minutes ago
 World Aids Day observed

World Aids Day observed

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan