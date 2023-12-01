NAB files Al-Qadir Trust reference against PTI chairman

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in the accountability court against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman pertaining to the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday filed a reference in the accountability court against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman pertaining to the 190 million Pounds Al-Qadir Trust scam.

NAB's Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzafar Abbasi and Investigation Officer Mian Umar Nadeem submitted the reference to the registrar office of the court.

Besides the PTI chairman, seven other accused including his wife Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, Shehzad Akbar, Barrister Zia ul Mustafa Naseem and Zulfi Bokhari have been named in the reference.