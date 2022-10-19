UrduPoint.com

NAB Files Applications To Withdraw Four Appeals Against Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed miscellaneous applications to Islamabad High Court (IHC) to withdraw its four appeals against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in 25 year old references.

The NAB adopted the stance that the further prosecution into the appeals would be ineffective practice.

Even the copies of the documents in the cases were hardly available, it said, adding that the available documented proof were not sufficient as per law.

It prayed the court to grant approval to the Bureau to withdraw the appeals against the acquittal of PPP's Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

It may be mentioned here that the Accountability Court (AC) had acquitted Zardari in 2015 in four references including Ursus Tractors, ARY Gold, Polo Ground and SGS Cotecna.

The Bureau had challenged the acquittal before the High Court.

