NAB files corruption reference against Aijaz Jakhrani, others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB-Sukkur) has filed a reference in Accountability Court, against Advisor to CM Sindh Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Mir Ghulam Abbas, Abdul Razzak, Lubna Farhad Mazghani and Zaheer Sardar on alleged accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB sources on Tuesday said Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani accumulated assets to the tune of Rs 735,283,714 which were disproportionate to his known sources of income allegedly.

Further investigation was underway regarding contractors, benamidars, abettors and main accused, therefore supplementary reference would be filed on completion of investigation, they added.