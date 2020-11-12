UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Graft Reference Against Ex-secretary Interior

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau Thursday moved a graft reference to the accountability court against former secretary interior Shahid Khan pertaining to embezzlement of around Rs 40 millions in plots allocated for martyrs' widows.

The NAB reference alleged that former secretary ministry of interior Shahid Khan had devoured the expensive commercial plot of National Police Foundation (NPF) which was allocated for the families of martyrs.

It said that the accused applied against the plot and then allotted it to himself.

The accused got this commercial plot in sector E-II against only Rs2 millions and sell it out against Rs 40 millions after just two days.

The reference said that former secretary was not eligible for the plot in accordance of top court's judgment. The chairman NAB had taken suo-motu action against the accused in 2015.

