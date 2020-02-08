UrduPoint.com
NAB Files In Supreme Court (SC) Report On Payments Made To 71 Companies From Government And Foreign Donors

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 04:35 PM

NAB files in Supreme Court (SC) report on payments made to 71 companies from government and foreign donors

NAB has filed in Supreme Court (SC) report containing details of payments made by government and foreign donors to 71 companies formed by previous Punjab government in the name of "For delivery of the Public Service Functions"

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th February, 2020) NAB has filed in Supreme Court (SC) report containing details of payments made by government and foreign donors to 71 companies formed by previous Punjab government in the name of "For delivery of the Public Service Functions".NAB has told SC through this 12-page report that Punjab Finance Division has made payment to the tune of Rs 193.34 billion out of total grant of Rs 360.381 billion allocated for 53 companies.

Some payments have been made direct from city district government funds and Tehsil Municipal corporations fund in addition to national exchequer.

During the same financial year, three companies including Punjab Municipal Development Funds, Urban Sector Planning and Management Service Limited and Punjab Skill Development acquired funds amounting to Rs 14.45 billion from foreign donors which were later spent through Pakistani NGOs.NAB recovered a sum of Rs 1019 million during this period through plea bargain as per law.

As many as 15 inquiries have been held by NAB so far in respect of these companies of Punjab. Against 14 inquiries recommendations were made for launching departmental proceedings.

