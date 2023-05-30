UrduPoint.com

NAB Files List Of Team Members To IHC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 05:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed a list of fourteen members special legal team to Islamabad High Court (IHC) for issuance of entry passes during hearing on bail petition of PTI's chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The NAB prosecutor submitted the list to the registrar office IHC and said that the team members were not issued passes during last hearing. It would include Sardar Muzafar Abbasi, Muhammad Rafay, Naeem Tariq Sangra and others.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz would take up the bail case in investigation of 190 million Pounds received from the National Crime Agency (NCA) of Britain. During last hearing, the bench had directed Imran Khan to join the investigation in the case.

More Stories From Pakistan

