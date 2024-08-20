NAB files new Toshakhana reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The reference, comprising two volumes, was submitted to the accountability court by NAB officers Mohsin Haroon and Waqar-ul-Hassan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a fresh Toshakhana reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

The sources said that the registrar of the accountability court will review the reference and address any objections. Once this process is complete, the case will be forwarded to the administrative judge, who will determine whether to preside over the case or assign it to another court.

Currently, Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is overseeing the £190 million reference.

Earlier, NAB had questioned Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail following their arrest on July 13. They remained in NAB custody for 37 days for further investigation.

During this time, both individuals were provided with a questionnaire by NAB, to which they responded. Upon the completion of the investigation, on August 19, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were placed under judicial custody.