NAB Files New Toshakhana Reference Against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 20, 2024 | 02:52 PM
The reference, comprising two volumes, was submitted to the accountability court by NAB officers Mohsin Haroon and Waqar-ul-Hassan.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 20th, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a fresh Toshakhana reference against PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.
The reference, comprising two volumes, was submitted to the accountability court by NAB officers Mohsin Haroon and Waqar-ul-Hassan.
The sources said that the registrar of the accountability court will review the reference and address any objections. Once this process is complete, the case will be forwarded to the administrative judge, who will determine whether to preside over the case or assign it to another court.
Currently, Administrative Judge Nasir Javed Rana is overseeing the £190 million reference.
Earlier, NAB had questioned Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail following their arrest on July 13. They remained in NAB custody for 37 days for further investigation.
During this time, both individuals were provided with a questionnaire by NAB, to which they responded. Upon the completion of the investigation, on August 19, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were placed under judicial custody.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason3 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held5 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication5 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas5 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank5 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif5 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank5 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister5 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body5 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea5 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi5 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA5 hours ago