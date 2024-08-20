NAB files new toshakhana reference against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed another toshakhana reference to accountability court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday filed another toshakhana reference to accountability court against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and Bushra Bibi.

The NAB has conducted a series of investigation after arrested PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

The bureau has given questionnaire to the accused who submitted the answers.

After completion of the investigation, the trial court approved the judicial custody of the two accused.

The registrar office would scrutinize the new reference and it would be sent to the administrative judge to decide the court for hearing the reference.