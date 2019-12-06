UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Maryam Nawaz's Bail

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 10:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision for granting bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz.

In the petition, NAB had pleaded the court that the LHC had not considered the case record in the correct manner.

It added that due to the LHC's decision, the prosecution's case had also been affected.

The accountability watchdog appealed before apex court to cancel Maryam's bail and declare the LHC's order as null and void.

The LHC had granted bail to the PML-N leader in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case on November 4.

