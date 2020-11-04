NAB files reference against 26 accused of Reko Diq corruption case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference against 26 accused, including former officers of the provincial government and international companies, who had caused billion of rupee loss to the national exchequer in the Reko Diq case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference against 26 accused, including former officers of the provincial government and international companies, who had caused billion of rupee loss to the national exchequer in the Reko Diq case.

According to a NAB press release, the Chaghi Hills Exploration Joint Venture Agreement was signed in 1993 between the Balochistan Development Authority and an Australian company called Broken Hills Proprietary, in which the latter was illegally benefited by the corrupt officials, especially of the Balochistan Development Authority.

The Balochistan Mining Concession Rules were not only illegally amended to further strengthen the terms of the agreement, which was in conflict with the national interest, but also by repeatedly entering into illegal sub-agreements and introducing a new company called Tethyan Copper Company (TCC), more financial benefits were obtained.

In addition, there were serious irregularities in the allotment of land and other matters by the officials of the Revenue Department and the accused also confessed of taking financial benefits in this regard.

Examination of records and statements of witnesses revealed eye-opening facts that the TCC operatives were found to be involved in bribing government employees and illegally gaining interests, NAB claimed.

It said due to the corrupt elements, the Reko Diq project, which was supposed to benefit the national exchequer to the tune of billions of rupees, could not yield desired financial benefits to the country. During investigation record spanning over 30 years pertaining to various government departments was scrutinized to investigate the ignominious chapter of corruption, overseas suspects were also repeatedly summoned.

"An investigation team headed by Director General NAB Operations and DG NAB Balochistan has been working on the most complex case in the history of NAB and the biggest case in terms of volume of corruption," the press release added.