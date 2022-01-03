NAB files reference against 4 testing companies for extorting Rs45 mln

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday fixed a reference hearing, against four testing companies for looting people in the wake of fake recruitments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday fixed a reference hearing, against four testing companies for looting people in the wake of fake recruitments.

The reference alleged the owner of four testing companies Syed Tajamal Hussain for committing fraud worth Rs45 million in the wake of fake tests.

The accused collected money from 100,000 people in line of fake recruitments and tests through issuing advertisements.

The four testing companies include Islamabad Testing, Global Testing, Job Testing and Future Testing. The accused could not be arrested so far.

NAB Rawalpindi's Investigation Officer Jahanzeb Mirza submitted reference to accountability court who fixed it for hearing.

The court also summoned the accused on Tuesday in the scam.