NAB Files Reference Against Auto Firm Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:05 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed reference against eleven accused including the owner of fraudulent auto firm who deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed reference against eleven accused including the owner of fraudulent auto firm who deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned amount on the promise of providing them with new motorcycles on a fixed monthly profit.

NAB Balochistan has asked the left-over victims of the auto firm to deposit their claims in this connection. On the complaints of people, the NAB Balochistan on the directives of DG Farmanullah Khan initiated an investigation against M/s 3-Alliance Private Limited for allegedly looting billions of rupees from the people of Balochistan through its illegal business.

�During the probe, it was revealed that 3-Alliance Bolan Motors (Pvt) Ltd chief Kashif Qamar and stockists associated with the company had deprived thousands of people of their hard-earned The management of 3-Alliance also lured the general public through social media and other platforms.

The company through its franchises booked thousands of bikes and issued receipts to the people who invested a huge amount with them. NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation filed reference against eleven people including the owner of three Alliance Company.

