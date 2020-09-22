NAB files reference against B&R officers over massive corruption charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochsitan has filed a reference against the officers of provincial B&R department for alleged corruption of Rs 40.69 million.

According to a statement issued by NAB Balochistan on Tuesday, the accused including Executive Engineers of B&R department Abdul Rehman, Faizullah and Farooq Tarin in connivance with the contractor Mohammad Bakhsh Shahwani caused Rs 40.69 million to the national kitty in the construction of Murgha Zakarya Zai to Pishin road project.

As per NAB's investigation carried out in the corruption of road project, XEN of B&R department through work order revised Rs 16 million road project to Rs 257 million awarding contract to Mohammad Bakhsh Shahwani without following the tender process.

Without execution of work, the B&R officers later made excessive payments to the contractor whereas ground check also revealed that despite passage of eleven years road project was still incomplete.

The anti-graft body after accumulating concrete evidence in the case, filed a reference against the B&R officers and contractor.