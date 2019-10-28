NAB files reference against ex-BDA chairman in illegal assets case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference in an accountability court against former chairman Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Anwar Sadat in a case pertaining to allegedly accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference in an accountability court against former chairman Balochistan Development Authority (BDA) Anwar Sadat in a case pertaining to allegedly accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

As per investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan, the former BDA chairman has accumulated assets worth Rs110 million in the name of his benamidars in Quetta and Karachi, said press release issued here on Monday.

In a major development, couple of months back NAB intelligence team carried out a raid and arrested the front man of the ex-BDA chairman namely Khadim Hussain who was later sent to jail on judicial remand.

The Accountability Court Queta has issued notices to the accused including Anwar Saadat for October 29. Further probe is underway