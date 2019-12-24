UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reference Against Ex Minister, DG QDA, Others For Illegal Transfer Govt's Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 05:34 PM

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against former Balochistan Minister and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mohammad Ismail Gujjar, former DG QDA Khudae Rahim and three others for illegally transferring of government land, causing huge loss to the national exchequer

As per probe carried out in the QDA land scam, it was unearthed that the accused including former chairman QDA, DG QDA, Director QDA and others in connivance with each other converted government land earmarked for public welfare into the commercial land, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

Later, the same piece of land was illegally sold out to the dearer and nearer ones on throw away prices by misusing the power.

The act of illegal transfer of land caused millions of rupee loss to the national kitty.

NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation into the corruption scam filed reference in the Accountability Court Quetta against five accused including former Balochistan Minister Ismail Gujjar, DG QDA, Khudae Rahim, Director QDA Anwaar Shah, Post Master Dur Mohmmad Raisani and Ghulam Mustafa, President QDA Employees Union.

