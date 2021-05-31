UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reference Against Ex-police Officer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 05:03 PM

NAB files reference against ex-police officer

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Monday filed a corruption reference in the Accountability Court against former Superintendent of Police (SP) - Punjab Syed Haseeb for holding assets beyond known sources of income

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi on Monday filed a corruption reference in the Accountability Court against former Superintendent of Police (SP) - Punjab Syed Haseeb for holding assets beyond known sources of income.

NAB Director General Rawalpindi had ordered an inquiry against the accused on May 3, 2018.

The former SP was appointed as assistant sub-inspector in Punjab Police in 1978. Accused Syed Haseeb was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in 2002 and promoted SP in 2010.

According to the NAB reference, the accused has received Rs9.2 million salary so far as a police officer but he has properties at 14 different places, 12 of them he has made with illegal income.

NAB Rawalpindi requested the court to punish the accused according to law for possessing assets beyond known means worth Rs130 million.

