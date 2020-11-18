UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reference Against Ex, Tehsil Nazim, Officials In 276 Illegal Recruitment Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

NAB files reference against ex, Tehsil Nazim, officials in 276 illegal recruitment case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Wednesday filed a reference against former Tehsil Nazim Khuzdar, Tehsil Municipal Officers, Chief Officers and Accountants in Accountability Court over illegal appointment of 276 people.

Illegal recruitment caused a loss of Rs 428 million to the national exchequer, said NAB press release issued here.

The NAB has completed its investigation into the illegal recruitment of 276 persons and submitted a reference against former Tehsil Nazim Khuzdar Asif Baloch, Tehsil Municipal Officers Jalil Zehri, Elahi Bakhsh, Abdul Qayum and Accountants Khudai Rahim and Ghulam Qadir in the Accountability Court for further processes.

According to the NAB investigation, former Tehsil Nazim Khuzdar Asif Baloch, with the connivance of Tehsil Municipal Officers and Accountants, recruited 276 persons for various posts against the legal requirements. Throughout the process, neither vacancies were advertised nor were other necessary legal factors taken into account.

In addition, young and over aged people were recruited ignoring the upper and lower age requirements for the recruitment of government employees.

The NAB has filed a reference in the Accountability Court Quetta one in the light of solid evidence against the accused involved.

