NAB Files Reference Against Food Dept Officers In Wheat Embezzlement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2022 | 05:33 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Tuesday filed a reference against food department officer and official for embezzling wheat worth millions of rupees, said a hand out issued by NAB.

Official statement further read that the reference was filed against provincial reserve centre (PRC) in-charge, Assistant food controller Najeebullah and Food Grain Supervisor Osta Mohammad, Umaid Ali for the embezzlement from the public wheat warehouse in Quetta and Osta Mohammad, as well as for causing irreparable damage to the national exchequer.

" The ongoing investigations have revealed that in their capacity as the PRC in-charge, they received thousands of bags of wheat, NAB spokesman said adding that the suspect subsequently misappropriated in the bags of wheat from the stock and embezzled millions of rupees worth of money. During the probe, however, the suspect were unable to provide a satisfactory response to the NAB's investigation team.

A reference was consequently filed in the accountability court against them for wheat embezzlement and causing irreparable damage to the national exchequer, it added.

