NAB Files Reference Against Former MNA, MPA For Illegally Leasing Out State Land

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 12:03 AM

NAB Balochistan has files reference against former MNA Qahar Wadan, former Member of Balochistan Assembly Dr. Kaleemullah, famous shopping center's owner Dr. Haroon and six others for illegally leasing out state land on throw away prices

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ):NAB Balochistan has files reference against former MNA Qahar Wadan, former Member of Balochistan Assembly Dr. Kaleemullah, famous shopping center's owner Dr. Haroon and six others for illegally leasing out state land on throw away prices.

An investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan team revealed that the former MNA and former town Nazim of Quetta, Qahar Wadan, illegally leased out state land to his relative and later received money in his brother's bank account, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Later on former MPA and Ex, Mayor Quetta Dr. Kaleemullah by misusing authority gave another extension for the same state land illegally leased out to one Dr. Haroon, owner of famous shopping center.

NAB Balochistan after completion of the investigation into the scam filed reference in the Accountability Court Quetta against six accused including former MNA and MPA.

