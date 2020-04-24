UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reference Against Gwadar Revenue Officers In Rs 119 Mln Scam

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:22 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed reference against the revenue officers of the Gwadar city of Balochistan for causing Rs 119 million loss to the national exchequer

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed reference against the revenue officers of the Gwadar city of Balochistan for causing Rs 119 million loss to the national exchequer.

Former Naib Tehsildar Gwadar, Agha Zafar Hussain, and former Qanoongo Noor Ahmed Siapad are among others nominated in the reference filed in the Accountability Court Quetta for tempering record of Shadoband Ward of district Gwadar.

As per the investigation carried out in the Gwadar land scandal, it was learned that Ex Naib Tehsildar Gwadar Agha Zafar Hussain and former Qanoongo Noor Gwadar Ahmed Siapad and others in connivance with each other allegedly tempered the revenue record of Shadoband Ward of Gwadar and illegally sold out land to private persons.

The tempering in the revenue record caused loss to the tune of 119 million to the national kitty.

After completing the investigation conducted under the supervision of Director General NAB Balochistan Farmanullah Khan, NAB Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court Quetta against the revenue officers.

It merits mentioning here that NAB Balochistan is also probing into the alleged corruption charges in the government land of Gazarwan Ward, Kolgari Ward, Nagori Ward, Mouza Chib Raikani, Mauza Karwar of district Gwadar.

Likewise, NAB has also filed plenty of references involving millions of rupee corruption in the land scams of the port city of Gwadar.

