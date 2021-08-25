(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Wednesday filed a corruption reference against the management of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society.

The seven accused including Society Chairman Qaiser Rasheed Cheema and Secretary Abdul Latif Qureshi were named in the case.

The NAB alleged that the accused had allotted 16 residential and one commercial plot illegally in the society while another person Shabir Ahmed was allotted 51 plots of agro farms four kanal each.

It further said accused Muhammad Sarfaraz got 17 plots as compensation but never provided land to the society against it.

Muhammad Shabbir promised to provide 343 kanal land to the society but gave only 96 kanal land against the agreement.

The reference prayed the court to award sentence to the accused for causing a loss to the society.