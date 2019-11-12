UrduPoint.com
NAB Files Reference Against Kh Anver , Others For Devouring Sugarcane Growers Subsidy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:25 PM

NAB files reference against Kh Anver , others for devouring sugarcane growers subsidy

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpind filed a reference against Khawaja Anver Majid and others for misappropriating Rs 346 million from sugarcane growers subsidy granted for crushing season 2014-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpind filed a reference against Khawaja Anver Majid and others for misappropriating Rs 346 million from sugarcane growers subsidy granted for crushing season 2014-15.

According to a press release, Kh Anver Majid, others involved in Fake Bank Accounts Scam also the owner of Sugar Mills are involved in "corruption and corrupt practices and misappropriation of Govt. Subsidy funds worth millions of rupee meant for sugar cane growers.

The Govt. of Sindh through Cane Commissioner Sindh paid an amount of Rs.3.9 billion to different Sugar mills for onward payment to genuine sugar cane growers as subsidy on account of supply of sugar cane for the season 2014-15.

The Investigation conducted regarding 8 Sugar Mills of the Omni Group, owned and controlled by Khawaja Anver Majid and his four sons namely Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majid, Khawaja Nimr Majid, Khawaja Mustafa Zulqarnain Majid and Khawaja Ali Kamal Majid revealed that out of Rs.728.18 million subsidy granted to these 8x mills of Omni Group, an amount of Rs.346 Million was misappropriated by the said accused persons for their benefit and enjoyment in connivance with their senior employees by showing different low paid workers of their mills as fake sugarcane growers.

