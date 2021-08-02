UrduPoint.com

NAB Files Reference Against Massive Corruption In Gwadar Industrial State Land

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:40 PM

NAB files reference against massive corruption in Gwadar industrial state land

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (BAB) Balochistan on Monday filed a reference in an investigation into the illegal allotment of 581 plots by top officials of Gwadar Industrial Estate and Development Authority (GIEDA) for causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

Former Managing Director GIEDA Ahsan Mehboob, General Manager Waqas Ahmed, GM Industries Shahid and Nadeem Khosa and consultant Muhammad Aslam Shah were nominated in the reference filed in the Accountability Court of Quetta, said spokesperson of NAB Balochsitan.

The accused violated the rules and regulations and caused irreparable damage to the exchequer through illegal allotment of commercial and industrial plots to their friends, relatives and unrelated persons It was revealed during the investigation that government lands in Gwadar Industrial Estate, which was set up to promote industry and trade in Gwadar, were allotted to people who had nothing to do with industry and trade.

Due to illegal allotment of the government commercial land allocated for industries and other commercial activities, the industries could not be set up in Gwadar that caused economic loss to the country as well as employment opportunities to the locals of Gwadar.

NAB Balochistan has submitted the reference in the accountability court of Quetta in the light of solid evidence against the accused.

It may be mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has also already filed another case of massive corruption in Gwadar Industrial State and Development Authority (JEDA) in the accountability court against the same accused.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Gwadar Same May Government Industry Top General Motors Court Employment

Recent Stories

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

32 minutes ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

40 minutes ago
 Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

Qureshi calls on Arab Parliament's delegation

41 minutes ago
 Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat Mar ..

Amnesty International asks govt to allow Aurat March in Faisalabad

46 minutes ago
 Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID- ..

Beijing reports one new locally-transmitted COVID-19 case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.