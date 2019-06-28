NAB files reference against Mehtab Ahmed Khan & others for misuse of authority

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against former Advisor Civil Aviation, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Secretary Civil Aviation, Muhammad Irfan Elahi and others in illegal appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed a reference against former Advisor Civil Aviation, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Secretary Civil Aviation, Muhammad Irfan Elahi and others in illegal appointment case.

The Reference was filed against the co-accused of these personalities including Chief HR Officer, M. Raheel Ahmed, CEO, PIA, Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan and Tariq Mehmood Pasha in illegal appointment of Muhsarraf Rasool Cyan CEO PIA.

According to details, Supreme Court of Pakistan vide order dated 22.

07.2018 passed in Case No. 42697-S/2018, referred NAB to ascertain the validity of appointment of CEO, PIACL, said a press release.

During investigation it was established that the accused Muhammad Irfan Elahi , Secretary Civil Aviation, M. Raheel Ahmed , Chief HR Officer, Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Advisor Civil Aviation, Tariq Mehmood Pasha of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited knowingly with malafideintentions through misuse of authority, appointed accused Musharraf RasoolCyan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by violating relevant rules and laws.