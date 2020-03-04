NAB files reference against MMD officers, others in coalmine scam

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Wednesday filed reference against seven persons including two Deputy Directors of Mines and mineral Department government of Balochistan for allegedly illegal excavation of coal causing loss to the tune of millions of rupee to the exchequer

Probe launched into the Balochistan coalmines scam revealed that owner of the Muslim Coal Company namely Asim Akbar Khan in connivance with the officers of MMD including Mohammad Zaman Deputy Director MMD, Aezaz Khan Deputy Director MMD, illegally excavated coal causing huge loss to the national kitty.

In addition, accused Zain Jibran, employee of FBR Quetta made illegal agreement to manage the tax affairs of the different companies including Muslim Coal Company.

NAB Balochistan after completing the investigation into the scam, filed reference against seven persons in the accountability Court. The Accountability Court has issued notices to the accused.