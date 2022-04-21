UrduPoint.com

NAB Files Reference Against PHE Officer, Contractor Over Embezzlement

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 06:10 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Thursday filed a reference against the officer and contractor of the Public Health Engineering department over causing loss of Rs 44.78 millions to the national exchequer and non supply of machinery for water supply schemes

Executive Engineer PHE department, government of Balochistan Ghulam Sarwar Bugti and Contractor Fazal Haq have been nominated in the reference filed in Accountability Court Quetta.

As per details, the accused XEN Public Health Department in connivance with the contractor embezzled Rs 44.78 million by not supplying 100 sets of electrical and diesel driven machinery for the water supply schemes initiated for 30 districts of Balochistan.

NAB investigation team after thorough probe gathered the evidence and filed a reference in the court against accused involved in the looting of public money.

