NAB files reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

An accountability court in Islamabad will take up Narowal Sport Complex case against former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Nov 19, (tomorrow).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) former minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex case.

NAB filed the reference against him for misusing his authority and increasing budget of the project from Rs 34. 75 to Rs 2.944 million.

Former Director General Akhtar Nawaz, Sarfraz Rasool, Muhammad Ahmed and Asif Sheikh were also nominated in the NAB’s reference.

NAB investigator submitted a progress report, requesting the court to grant more time for filing a reference against the PML-N leader in the case.

On last hearing, Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter and said: “For last over 30 months NAB is investigating Narowal Sports City project. I was incarcerated for over two months yet NAB is unable to file a reference. Today, I appeared before NAB Court to only learn that NAB has not yet finalised reference. Bogus cases, bogus accountability,”.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the Federal government and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

The NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.