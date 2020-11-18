UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files Reference Against PML-N Leader Ahsan Iqbal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 03:11 PM

NAB files reference against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

An accountability court in Islamabad will take up Narowal Sport Complex case against former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Nov 19, (tomorrow).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2020) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed reference against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) former minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal Sports Complex case.

NAB filed the reference against him for misusing his authority and increasing budget of the project from Rs 34. 75 to Rs 2.944 million.

Former Director General Akhtar Nawaz, Sarfraz Rasool, Muhammad Ahmed and Asif Sheikh were also nominated in the NAB’s reference.

An Islamabad accountability court will take up Narowal Sports City case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on November 19 (tomorrow).

NAB investigator submitted a progress report, requesting the court to grant more time for filing a reference against the PML-N leader in the case.

On last hearing, Ahsan Iqbal took to Twitter and said: “For last over 30 months NAB is investigating Narowal Sports City project. I was incarcerated for over two months yet NAB is unable to file a reference. Today, I appeared before NAB Court to only learn that NAB has not yet finalised reference. Bogus cases, bogus accountability,”.

Ahsan Iqbal is accused of using funds of the Federal government and Pakistan Sports board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

The NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad President Of Pakistan National Accountability Bureau Sports Ahsan Iqbal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mamnoon Hussain Budget Twitter Progress Narowal November Muslim From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Punjab’s Minority Affairs Department celebrates ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah’s achievements make everyone optimistic ..

31 minutes ago

Tiger Force given task in Multan

12 minutes ago

People witnesses crowding Lunda Bazaar to purchase ..

12 minutes ago

Domestic vegetable ghee production decreases 5.62% ..

12 minutes ago

Cars production decreases 14.36% during July-Octob ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.