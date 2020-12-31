NAB files reference against provincial minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau ( NAB) Thursday filed a reference before an accountability court against Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan and others in the Chiniot minerals scam case.

Besides Sibtain Khan, Salman Ghani, Muhammad Aslam, Abdul Sattar Mian and Imtiaz Ahmad Cheema had been named as the accused in the reference.

The 500-page reference comprised of two volumes and the Bureau alleged that Sibtain Khan misused his powers.

NAB alleged that Sibtain Khan violated laws and awarded a multi-billion contract to a firm of his choice, Earth Resource Private Limited (ERPL), during 2007, when he was the minister for mines and minerals in the PML-Q government.

The bureau stated that the company that was given the contract had a paid-up capital of Rs2.5 million only and also lacked the experience required for the project.

The Bureau arrested Sibtain Khan on June 14, 2019 but he obtained post-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court on Sept 19, 2019.