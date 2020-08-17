NAB files reference against Shehbaz family in money laundering case

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday filed a reference in an accountability court against the Shehbaz Sharif family in the money-laundering case..

Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, Rabia Imran, Javeria Ali, Nisar Ahmad Ali, Ahmad Khan, Syed Muhammad Tahir Naqvi, Qasim Qayyum, Rashid, Masroor Anwar, Muhammad Usman, Fazal Dad, Muhammad Shoaib Qamar, Haroon Yousaf Zai have been named as accused in the reference, comprising 55 volumes.

According to the reference, the family committed massive money laundering amounting to Rs 8 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab became approvers in the reference.

The court registrar would forward the reference to then administrative judge after initial inspection.