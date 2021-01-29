NAB files reference in illegal allotment of govt land worth Rs 117.9 mln

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against seven accused involved in causing loss of Rs 117.9 million to the national exchequer for illegal allotment of government land

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against seven accused involved in causing loss of Rs 117.9 million to the national exchequer for illegal allotment of government land. Precious state land situated in the Sibi district was illegally allotted by the Revenue authorities to the private persons who sold out the same in market causing huge loss to the national exchequer, a press release said here on Friday.

During investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan team into the land revenue scam, it was revealed that Mohammad Aslam Gishgori, Ex councilor Sibi district in the year 2010 applied for issuance of tasdeegi certificate of government land illegally occupied by his father namely Dili Jan Gishgori in 1982 through Revenue authorities Sibi's illegal order.

Subsequently, the than Tehsil Municipal Officer Sibi, Azad Khan Khajak by misusing authority illegally issued the certificate.

� The said certificate was later used by Mohammad Aslam Gishkori for entering inteqal in Revenue record in connivance with officials of the settlement staff.

On the request of Aslam, accused Abdul Haq, Patwari Settlement Sibi, misused his authority and transferred 19 acres of municipal committee Sibi's expensive land in the name of five sons of Dili Jan Gishgori.

NAB team after collecting undeniable proof against the accused filed reference against seven persons including Patwari Abdul Haq, TMO Azad Khan Khajak, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Akran, Mohammad Azam, Muzafar, Jamil Ahmed.

It may be mentioned here that the beneficiaries of the government land are serving at posts in different the government departments including Police, Agriculture, B&R and NADRA.