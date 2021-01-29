UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files Reference In Illegal Allotment Of Govt Land Worth Rs 117.9 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:36 PM

NAB files reference in illegal allotment of govt land worth Rs 117.9 mln

National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against seven accused involved in causing loss of Rs 117.9 million to the national exchequer for illegal allotment of government land

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau Balochistan has filed a reference against seven accused involved in causing loss of Rs 117.9 million to the national exchequer for illegal allotment of government land. Precious state land situated in the Sibi district was illegally allotted by the Revenue authorities to the private persons who sold out the same in market causing huge loss to the national exchequer, a press release said here on Friday.

During investigation carried out by the NAB Balochistan team into the land revenue scam, it was revealed that Mohammad Aslam Gishgori, Ex councilor Sibi district in the year 2010 applied for issuance of tasdeegi certificate of government land illegally occupied by his father namely Dili Jan Gishgori in 1982 through Revenue authorities Sibi's illegal order.

Subsequently, the than Tehsil Municipal Officer Sibi, Azad Khan Khajak by misusing authority illegally issued the certificate.

� The said certificate was later used by Mohammad Aslam Gishkori for entering inteqal in Revenue record in connivance with officials of the settlement staff.

On the request of Aslam, accused Abdul Haq, Patwari Settlement Sibi, misused his authority and transferred 19 acres of municipal committee Sibi's expensive land in the name of five sons of Dili Jan Gishgori.

NAB team after collecting undeniable proof against the accused filed reference against seven persons including Patwari Abdul Haq, TMO Azad Khan Khajak, Mohammad Aslam, Mohammad Akran, Mohammad Azam, Muzafar, Jamil Ahmed.

It may be mentioned here that the beneficiaries of the government land are serving at posts in different the government departments including Police, Agriculture, B&R and NADRA.

Related Topics

Balochistan Police National Accountability Bureau Agriculture Dili Same Sibi May Market Government Million

Recent Stories

Cyclone Eloise death toll rises to 21 : UN

5 minutes ago

China Executes Former Top Finance Executive Over C ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Had No Time to Watch Fresh Footage Fr ..

5 minutes ago

Fastest growing smartphone brand realme plans to b ..

13 minutes ago

Bitcoin Jumps 16% to Over $37,000 One Hour After M ..

5 minutes ago

Bangladesh moves thousands more Rohingya to remote ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.