NAB files reference in illegal state land allotment case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Friday filed a reference against former Senior Member board of Revenue and Member-II, Board of Revenue in illegal allotment of state land to a private person.

Reference was filed in the Accountability Court one headed by Munawar Ahmed Shahwani, said NAB press release issued here.

The Revenue officers including Former Senior Member of Board of Revenue Shehbaz Khan and Member-II, Board of Revenue Sarwar Javed in connivance and collusion with each other illegally allotted the valuable provincial government's land to a private person whose current value is Rs 38,909,970.

NAB after completing the probe filed a reference in the accountability court Quetta.