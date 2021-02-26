UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAB Files Reference In Illegal State Land Allotment Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

NAB files reference in illegal state land allotment case

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Friday filed a reference against former Senior Member board of Revenue and Member-II, Board of Revenue in illegal allotment of state land to a private person.

Reference was filed in the Accountability Court one headed by Munawar Ahmed Shahwani, said NAB press release issued here.

The Revenue officers including Former Senior Member of Board of Revenue Shehbaz Khan and Member-II, Board of Revenue Sarwar Javed in connivance and collusion with each other illegally allotted the valuable provincial government's land to a private person whose current value is Rs 38,909,970.

NAB after completing the probe filed a reference in the accountability court Quetta.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Government Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.